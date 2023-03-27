Viral or bacterial sore throat? It’s easy to say sore throat. In reality it is an expression that encompasses many different pathologies. Let’s say right away that in most cases the cause is viral. This season it is precisely the viruses that have the upper hand. Not so much for the cold, but for the sudden changes in temperature that can cause the immune system to go haywire. We also live more often in closed and poorly ventilated environments. Bacteria are usually the protagonists of sore throats in spring and summer, due to the spread of streptococci.

Viral or bacterial sore throat: all the causes

The most common sore throat is the pharyngitis, which is an inflammation of the pharynx, usually affected by viruses. Only in second place is strep. Also beware of breathing air that is too cold or too dry. Irritating vapors and dusts can also cause a sore throat, as can cigarette smoke or smog.

The swab can be done at the pharmacy

To understand whether a sore throat is bacterial or viral, a swab is needed, very similar to what we learned to do during the Covid pandemic. Throat swab is the microbiological examination of the pharyngeal cavity. This is the most suitable procedure for diagnosing bacterial pharyngotonsillitis, mainly caused by the bacterium Streptococcus pyogenes. Once the diagnosis is received, the patient should go to their doctor. With the report, the professional will be able to decide on the right therapy to combat the sore throat.

Viral sore throat

Viral sore throats usually come along with other symptoms such as conjunctivitis in the eyes and a stuffy or runny nose. The fever is usually not high and you sneeze often. It lasts between three and four days.

Bacterial sore throat

Bacterial sore throat is definitely more challenging. The fever is usually high, the tonsils are enlarged and covered with plaque. It is accompanied by headache, abdominal pain, loss of appetite and there is a lot of mucus. Often the infection is caused by the Streptococcus bacterium, most commonly in children aged 5 to 13, more rarely in adults. So the first real difference is in the symptoms, which in the case of viral sore throat are more modest. Furthermore, when the cause is a virus, it tends to heal itself. If it’s bacterial, you need to take an antibiotic instead.

The therapies

Unless the burning is unbearable, the viral sore throat goes away on its own. You can take anti-inflammatories such as ibuprofen or sprays to use topically. It is very useful to drink liquids, such as water or lukewarm herbal teas. Rest is essential to speed up healing. You can also turn to natural remedies.

However, to be sure of the cause that triggered the sore throat, there is a swab that is completely similar to the one used for Covid.

