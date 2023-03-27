Small revolution for the Italian division of Fremantle, a company operating in the field of television and film productions, which today appointed Marco Tombolini as the new CEO of Fremantle Italy. Tombolini, who was already co-CEO since May 2022 together with Gabrielle Immirziwill now assume control of the company’s entire Italian division.

Immirzi, the longtime managing director of Fremantle Italy, will however remain part of the company, becoming co-CEO of The Apartment Pictures together with Lorenzo Mieli. The Fremantle-owned The Apartment is one of the leading film production houses in Italy, having co-produced acclaimed shows such as Boris (on Disney+) and big-budget series (like Ferrari per AppleTV+).

The other Italian companies in Fremantle are Wildside (managed by Mario Gianani and Lorenzo Gangarossa, who recently produced the new Disney+ original series The Good Mothers) and Lux ​​Vide, the company behind TV series such as Medici, Devils e Leonardo. Furthermore, Fremantle Italia, with its own brand, produces popular talent shows in our country such as X Factor e Got Talent.

Marco Tombolini: from Endemol to CEO of Fremantle Italy

Prior to Fremantle, Tombolini was former CCO of Endemol in Italy and managing director of Sony Spain. He subsequently became CEO of Toro Media and Talpa Italia. He joined Fremantle Italia in 2018, where he held the position of chief strategy officer.

“I have known Marco for many years and have always admired his extraordinary talent, his vision and his ability to work as a team”he commented in a note Andrea ScrosatiGroup COO of Fremantle and CEO of Continental Europe (via Variety). “I am sure that thanks to his leadership and the support he will receive from Jaime Ondarza as CEO Southern Europe, Fremantle Italia will continue to grow, creating even more innovative shows capable of engaging and inspiring audiences”.