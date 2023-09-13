Space Medicine: A Gateway to Personalized Anti-Aging Strategies

Living in Space Accelerates Aging and Raises Health Concerns, but Space Medicine Provides Solutions

CREMONA – Living in space for a few months can accelerate the aging process and lead to changes that typically occur over 10-20 years on Earth, resulting in detrimental effects on the eyes, heart, DNA, and metabolism.

However, the ailments that afflict astronauts upon their return from space can offer valuable insights for preventing and treating aging-related diseases on Earth. The field of space medicine is equipping us with new precision tools to combat this phenomenon through personalized drugs, physical activity, and diet plans tailored to an individual’s molecular profile.

Researchers are also exploring the use of artificial intelligence (AI) programs capable of diagnosing diseases before symptoms even appear. Liquid biopsies, for example, are being studied as a method to identify the presence of different types of cancer with a single blood sample. Additionally, digital twins that predict the progression of diseases and telemedicine systems for remote interventions are under development.

While these innovations are initially designed for astronauts, they have the potential to benefit people on Earth in the near future. These advancements were discussed at the conference “Building a civilization in space,” organized by the Menarini International Foundation in collaboration with NASA, SOVARIS Aerospace, and The Foundation for Gender-Specific Medicine.

The conference brought together leading experts in various fields, including doctors, psychologists, biologists, astronauts, engineers, astronomers, historians, physicists, and ethicists. The multidisciplinary discussions centered around the main challenges that await humanity in the new era of space exploration. The proceedings of the seminar will be published in a volume by Elsevier’s Academic Press, aiming to become a vital resource for all stakeholders involved in the space race.

The conference’s president, Marianne Legato, professor emerita of Internal Medicine at Columbia University and head of the Foundation for Gender-Specific Medicine, emphasized the importance of preparing for the uncertain future that our existence on Earth faces. Factors such as climate change, resource depletion, collisions with celestial bodies, the invasion of infectious agents, and the eventual collapse of the Sun make it imperative to explore alternative worlds and adapt to life on other celestial bodies.

Space medicine emerged as a central theme of the conference as extraterrestrial life presents a challenging stress test for every cell in our bodies. Microgravity and oxidative stress, caused by an increase in free radicals that surpass the cell’s antioxidant capacity and cause DNA damage, are the two main challenges faced by astronauts in space. These physiological changes lead to an accelerated aging process of up to 10-20 years.

Research on astronauts has demonstrated that oxidative stress, particularly from ionizing radiation, alters mitochondrial function and disrupts carbohydrate and lipid metabolism. It also damages DNA, modifies gene expression, and affects the length of telomeres, which impact longevity. Microgravity eliminates the load on bones and muscles, resulting in bone mass loss, fluid redistribution, increased risk of thrombosis, and vision problems. The heart adapts and undergoes changes in its function, contractility decreases, the left ventricle tends to shrink, and artery walls become stiffer.

Gender medicine has revealed that men and women react differently to space conditions, and these differences become more apparent as the number of female astronauts in orbit increases. Studies have shown that women experience greater stiffening of carotid arteries, increases in blood pressure-regulating hormones, and higher glucose levels compared to men. Women also exhibit a greater susceptibility to orthostatic hypotension and a more significant reduction in plasma volume upon returning to Earth. Eye problems predominantly affect male astronauts.

The field of space medicine is enabling the monitoring of astronauts’ physical consequences in space while improving our understanding of human physiology. Virtual models known as “digital twins” simulate an individual’s physiology, allowing real-time prediction of changes in health and physical performance during missions, optimizing countermeasures, and developing personalized intervention strategies.

Marianne Legato emphasized that space medicine is light-years ahead of precision terrestrial medicine. The goal is to bring the principles of screening and medical interventions used for astronauts over the past 65 years to the wider population. By utilizing the latest innovations, advancements in health, performance, and longevity can be exponentially improved.

Space research also provides tools for creating personalized interventions in nutrition, physical activity, and medications to prevent disabilities. The analysis of biological samples like hair, saliva, blood, and breath condensate helps unravel the molecular basis of human physiology. Studying how humans adapt to extreme stressful situations contributes to knowledge about neuroplasticity and the nervous system’s mechanisms for maintaining balance. Preventing or mitigating these changes is invaluable for increasing longevity and improving quality of life on Earth.

As we embark on the new era of space exploration, the insights gained from space medicine hold promise for the future of healthcare on Earth. With ongoing advancements and interdisciplinary collaboration, we are better equipped to address the challenges of aging and space travel, ultimately benefiting the well-being of individuals here on our home planet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

