Specialized T cells slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. « Medicine in the Library

Specialized T cells slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

Posted by giorgiobertin on September 7, 2023

Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have found that a subset of cellule T CD8+ in the brain reduces microglial activation and limits pathology in a model of Alzheimer’s disease.

Co-first author Wei Su, Ph.D., co-first author Jordy Saravia, Ph.D. and corresponding author Hongbo Chi, Ph.D. St. Jude Department of Immunology.

We discovered an important immune cell communication axis that is protective in a model of Alzheimer’s disease.” – says the prof. Jordy Saravia. “StWe are the first to show that a subpopulation of CD8+ T cells can be protective in a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease“. “AGoing forward, we may be able to extend this work to find an effective intervention for neurodegenerative diseases”.

The surface proteins CXCR6 and CXCL16 bind to each other like a handshake and communicate in both directions. CD8+ T cells use CXCR6 to interact with microglial CXCL16, regulating the accumulation, localization and function of CD8+ T cells in the brain. This interaction delays the onset of pathologies related to Alzheimer’s disease, signaling microglia to stop causing uncontrolled inflammation and slowing plaque growth and symptoms in mouse models.

The study was published in “Nature Immunology”.

Read abstract of the article:
CXCR6 orchestrates brain CD8+ T cell residency and limits mouse Alzheimer’s disease pathology.
Su, W., Saravia, J., Risch, I. et al.
Nat Immunol (2023). Published: 07 September 2023

Fonte: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

