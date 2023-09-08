WordPad will be removed from Windows: Microsoft’s decision

Each new version of Windows introduces a series of updates related to its features and programs. For example, Cortana has been deprecated as of June 2023, and thirty years after its first appearance on Windows 95, WordPad will be removed in the next version of Windows.

What is WordPad

WordPad is a word processing application included in the 1995 version of Windows. This tool presents itself as a simple and basic text editor, ideal for creating quick notes, formatting documents and editing text, without the need to use more advanced programs such as Microsoft Word.

Below, we list some of the key features of WordPad:

Basic formatting: WordPad allows for essential formatting operations, including font selection, text size, bold, italic, underline, and text justification.Intuitive user interface: WordPad offers a simple, intuitive and minimal user interface, suitable for users of all skill levels.Graphic support: This tool allows the insertion of images, shapes and basic graphic objects into documents.Saving in different formats: WordPad allows you to save documents in various formats, including .docx, .rtf and .txt, making it easy to share files.Printing functions: You can print documents created with WordPad to get a physical copy.

WordPad was created with the aim of handling simple texts and non-complex documents. For more advanced needs, the use of more powerful programs is recommended. However, WordPad remains a reliable and affordable tool for basic word processing tasks on Windows.

The elimination of WordPad and its replacement

Microsoft has officially announced the removal of WordPad in an upcoming version of Windows. The company communicated the following:

“WordPad is no longer being updated and will be removed in a future version of Windows. We recommend Microsoft Word for rich text documents like .doc and .rtf and Windows Notepad for plain text documents like .txt.”

To remedy the lack of WordPad, Microsoft itself recommends the use of Microsoft Wordthe word processing application developed by the same company. This program is widely recognized for its wide range of features related to text handling, making it one of the most used tools for document creation, editing and formatting.

Some of its main features include:

Advanced formatting: Microsoft Word offers extensive control over text formatting, allowing users to customize fonts, styles, sizes, colors, and alignments.Image processing: Once an image has been inserted into the document, you can customize it according to your preferences, including choosing the position of the text. You can also crop the image and apply special effects.Review tools: Microsoft Word provides tools for correcting text, including spell checker, grammar checker, and annotations.Tables and graphs: With Word, you can create tables, charts, and graphs within your document to present your data in a clear and organized way.Saving in different formats: Word allows documents to be saved in various formats, such as .docx, .pdf, .rtf and .txt, for easy sharing and compatibility between different operating systems.Integration with other Microsoft software: Word integrates seamlessly with other Microsoft programs, such as Excel and PowerPoint, for effective data management and presentation creation.Real-time collaboration: Using Microsoft 365, users can collaborate on shared documents in real time, facilitating collaboration in situations where multiple people are working on texts simultaneously.

Future developments

We currently have no information about what’s new in the next version of Windows or about any applications that will be deprecated. Meanwhile, WordPad will remain available to everyone until the next update. Also, it is important to remember that we will always have the option of using Microsoft Word.

