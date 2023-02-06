‘I come from Sport’ is an intervention carried out as part of the ‘Sport and Integration’ project, promoted by the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies and by the Ministry of Sport and Youth, in collaboration with Sport e Salute Spa, a company wholly owned by the State for the promotion of sports and healthy lifestyles.

The intervention is aimed at financing projects proposed by Amateur Sports Associations and Societies, also in partnership with other public or private entities, such as sports bodies, local institutions (municipalities, universities, schools, etc.) for the creation of sports-educational principals in urban areas and neighborhoods with a high concentration of foreign citizens, to promote access to free sports for children and adults with a migration background.

The initiative is aimed at offering an alternative and positive space with respect to difficult territorial and family contexts.

Andrea Abodi, Minister for Sport and Youth: “Sport is also inclusion and cohesion: two of the noble objectives that we can achieve through sporting practice and the culture of movement. Thanks to sport we live and share the value of solidarity and sociality, of being a community, running, not only ideally, together so that even the least ones feel less alone. This is the work we intend to carry out through tenders such as the “Sport and Integration Project”, for which I thank my colleague Calderone, Minister of Labor and Social Policies, who financed it. The collaboration and participation of our amateur sports associations and clubs, of the sports bodies to which they belong, of the third sports sector, all fundamental pillars of the national society and indispensable basis of the Italian sports system, will be fundamental.

Maria Teresa Bellucci, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policies: “Sport is life and emancipation for everyone. And it is precisely on this assumption that I welcome this public announcement with satisfaction. Amateur sports associations and the third sector, which has always been at the forefront in this area, represent a central resource for helping the very young to emancipate themselves and find their dimension, especially within difficult urban contexts. Even today we demonstrate that we really believe in the collaboration between the public and private sectors as a tool to improve Italy”.

Vito Cozzoli, President and CEO of Sport e Salute: “It is an opportunity to be seized for the growth of sport in the territories, the result of teamwork we care about and which is bearing fruit. As with all the others that we carry out or support, ‘Sport and Integration’ is an expression of the social soul that Sport and Health cultivates every day, so that sport is truly for everyone”.

The ASD/SSD interested will have to propose projects of a maximum duration of 9 months, focused on sports, non-sports and educational activities, diversified by age group.

Applications may be submitted exclusively through the IT platform indicated in the Public Notice starting from 12.00 on 23/1/2023 until 12.00 on 20/2/2023.

