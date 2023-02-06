Home Business Grammy, from Maneskin bitterness to Beyoncé record, night show at the US Oscars
Business

Grammy, from Maneskin bitterness to Beyoncé record, night show at the US Oscars

by admin
Grammy, from Maneskin bitterness to Beyoncé record, night show at the US Oscars

Grammy, Beyoncé in history: she is the most successful ever

No American triumph for the Moonlightbeaten in the category “emerging”, where they had received the nominationyet another recognition for the band rock romana. But she was still one Night and record for the American Oscars from the musicamade up of first times. Beyoncé she became the artist who won more Grammys in history. Kim Peter the first woman transgender to win a prize. The former One Direction, the English singer Harry Styles won the award for the “album of the year” with “Harry’s House”. The Oscars of music never betray and it was like this again, in the extraordinary scenario of Crypto arenathe house to The Angels of basketball teams Lakers e Clippers.

This time it was the women who made history peopleand not i clothesalthough the most sober was the full gold bare chested by Dwayne Johnsontook the stage to announce the win for the ‘solo pop performance’ by Adele with the song “Easy on me”. In this evening, in the running with nine nominations, the singer had already detached Quincy Joeneswhich was in second place with her with 28 Grammy. Now, with the fourth prize, she has entered history. The host of the evening, Trevor Noah, called it ‘The Goat‘, the acronym that stands for “Greatest of All Time”, the best of all time. “It’s a fact – she said – it’s officially a fact”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

European funds: Italy wants to review priorities

Enel extends exclusive period for negotiations with Greek...

“The night he took me to dinner at...

“Mechanical Mao” presents a generous gift!Luchang Technology intends...

In January, the global manufacturing PMI rebounded from...

Earthquake in Turkey, more than 50 dead. “Get...

Shangqing Times Metal confirmed to attend the 2023...

After the holiday, the bond market rose and...

Nordius? He is consistent with himself: he wants...

The Tim network down throughout Italy: excluding the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy