“Winning isn’t important, it’s the only thing that matters.”

This much-quoted phrase is attributed to Giampiero Boniperti, historic president of Juventus between the 70s and 80s. In reality, the sentence is not his, but it was pronounced in 1950 by Red Sanders, coach of the football team at UCLA.

October 22, 2022



The Italian conquests in the sports field

If it were true, it would have to be recognized that Italian sport counts for a lot, because it wins a lot.