Home Health Sport in Italy: we create champions, but we neglect activities open to all
Health

Sport in Italy: we create champions, but we neglect activities open to all

by admin

“Winning isn’t important, it’s the only thing that matters.”

This much-quoted phrase is attributed to Giampiero Boniperti, historic president of Juventus between the 70s and 80s. In reality, the sentence is not his, but it was pronounced in 1950 by Red Sanders, coach of the football team at UCLA.

From diet to exercise, the secrets to fighting obesity from childhood

by Giulia Masoero Regis

The Italian conquests in the sports field

If it were true, it would have to be recognized that Italian sport counts for a lot, because it wins a lot.

See also  if you are this age you can eat all these foods

You may also like

In harmony with yourself and the world

Mexico, hundreds of migrants try to cross the...

Financial reserves of the health insurance companies increase...

From the Government first interventions on health professions...

Spring fatigue | Weakness in performance and concentration...

AUSL Modena – Guiglia, inauguration of the Community...

Corona infection increases risk of heart disease in...

Nurse emergency, in Italy about 65 thousand fewer

Sales Training | Make sales talks successful and...

Stroke, successful therapies but lack of beds

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy