Home » Sport in the morning or in the evening, which makes more sense?
Health

Sport in the morning or in the evening, which makes more sense?

by admin
Sport in the morning or in the evening, which makes more sense?


Question of personal preference: jogging at sunrise or at sunset?
Image: AP

owl or lark? Anyone who does sports should know when their personal performance is higher. The body is adaptable – there are just a few things to consider.

LRecently I was sitting on the gray carpet of the editorial office, a colleague handed me water with sugar and nuts. As I crammed the nuts into my mouth, I wondered how this had happened. I’d been running in the mornings and cycling to work, nothing unusual. Still, my energy was gone. In that case, the sport was certainly not the only reason, some grueling days were behind me.

Nevertheless, I asked myself the question: When is the best time to exercise? I call Moritz Schumann, who does research in Potsdam at the Institute for Training and Movement Science. He says: “In principle, morning or evening makes no big difference.” There are few studies that show that training in the evening has a positive effect on muscle building. This could be because the stores are fuller in the evening because we have absorbed proteins throughout the day.

See also  “This is how I am. I fight, but I'm not afraid"

You may also like

“Life as Champions”, the comparison of ideas. Three...

Which health myths you can safely forget

Anemia from chronic renal failure: new therapy arrives...

Covid at the Giro. Are retirements a wake-up...

Diabetes: How this young woman found her way...

Welcome is care (19/05/2023) – Vita.it

The salad classic with a difference for perfect...

ADUC – Health – Article

What dye do you use for your hair?...

German Bundestag – Care reform as a draft...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy