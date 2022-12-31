After placing the basket and games for the little ones, it reopened today Corval Park in the San Pio district. In the coming days, the equipment will be further implemented thanks to the positioning of the accessible carousel and the equipment for the practice of calisthenics.

The “new” park is more devoted to sport and well-being, to play, to community relations. There are several areas: on the side of via Casavola and via Pozzuolo there is a playground with a free basketball hoop, where everyone can meet to play. The play area is surrounded by ample seating. The northernmost area of ​​the Park, near the Erp buildings, is equipped as a green fitness area (approximately 675 m2), with hedges and new trees.

The children’s play area is a green area where children can freely play or use the rides present. The entire surface of the area is in vegetable terrain, with large areas of trees, with games made of colored steel and is surrounded by the historic trees of the park which have been protected by the works. The park is equipped with pop-up irrigation for the lawn in the tree-lined area and for the fitness area. Lighting is ensured by four-metre-high poles, with low-absorption lamps that run along the internal and external paths.