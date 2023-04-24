Sprouts trend, in the dishes of chefs and health lovers – Nutrition

The sprouts loved by starred chefs for their power to give extremely fresh flavors on meat and fish but also cheeses, also fascinate health lovers, always looking for super food, which in this case also ensure a low environmental impact with minimal water consumption. They are a fresh food that is used raw, and they are a treasure trove of nutrients, vitamins, enzymes, trace elements, essential amino acids. Plus they’re easy to digest, prepare and store. To believe in this evolution is a young entrepreneur, an agronomist with a past in some great Italian starred kitchens, including Orso Gris and Heinz Beck’s pergola in Rome, who together with other young food technology experts founded Germina , a startup in Campagnano Romano born from an idea of ​​a year ago. Luigi Valente agronomist and food technologists cooking enthusiast, works together with two food technologists, Nicola Tortora and Ludovico Cerroni, all under 30 with the aim of proposing a sustainable alternative in the already so wide panorama of healthy food.