A new tightening is coming against cigarette smoke but also against e-cigs and heated tobacco products. The draft with the new bans, already announced by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, would be ready, as anticipated by the newspaper La Stampa. The new rules should provide for a ban on smoking, including e-cigs, in dehors, at public transport stops and also in parks if children and pregnant women are present. Against the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, and Deputy Prime Minister, Matteo Salvini, who defines the crackdown on smoking “exaggerated”.

Already last January, illustrating the programmatic guidelines of the Ministry of Health, Schillaci had announced his intention to extend the smoking ban “to other outdoor places in the presence of minors and pregnant women; eliminate the possibility of equipping smoking rooms in closed premises; extend the ban also to the emissions of new smokeless products (electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products); extend the advertising ban to new products containing nicotine and devices for heated tobacco products”.

In the draft, the smoking ban for all types of cigarettes would concern not only the interior of the premises but also the tables outside (smoking is only permitted if the establishment has an area reserved for smokers). Also stop at outdoor metro, bus, train and ferry stops, while smoking lounges in airports should be eliminated.

Ban for all types of cigarettes even in parks in the presence of children and pregnant women, but the ban could become total. The new prohibitions, not yet definitive and subject to modifications, could be envisaged in a government-initiated bill, but the text could also be included in another provision during the approval stage.

An announced squeeze that sees Matteo Salvini against: “Electronic cigarettes are helping many people to abandon the normal ones. As a former smoker who quit 4 years ago, the ban on smoking them outdoors appears exaggerated. What do you think?”, He wrote on Twitter the secretary of the League.