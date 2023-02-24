Home Health Stabilization process competition for intermediate health technician / intermediate health technician in auxiliary nursing care of the Ib-Salut
Stabilization process competition for intermediate health technician / intermediate health technician in auxiliary nursing care of the Ib-Salut

Stabilization process competition for intermediate health technician / intermediate health technician in auxiliary nursing care of the Ib-Salut

Selection of fixed statutory personnel within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which a competitive competition is called to cover 325 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of medium health technician / medium health technician in auxiliary nursing care and 25 of which correspond to the reserve for people with a degree of disability equal to or greater than 33%, without prejudice that the functional capacity to fulfill the functions derived from the appointment, dependent on the Health Service of the Balearic Islands, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Agreements of the Governing Council of 23 May must be proven of 2022.

