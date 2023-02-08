Home Health Stabilization process competitive examination for Technician/technical specialist in radiodiagnosis of the Ib-Salut
Health

Stabilization process competitive examination for Technician/technical specialist in radiodiagnosis of the Ib-Salut

by admin
Stabilization process competitive examination for Technician/technical specialist in radiodiagnosis of the Ib-Salut

Stabilization process competitive examination for Technician/technical specialist in radiodiagnosis of the Ib-Salut

Selection of fixed statutory personnel within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which a competitive competition is called to cover 14 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of technician/superior technician specialist in radiodiagnosis and 1 position of which correspond to the reserve for people with a degree of disability equal to or greater than 33%, without prejudice to the fact that certify the functional capacity to carry out the functions deriving from the appointment, dependent on the Balearic Islands Health Service, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Governing Council Agreements of May 23, 2022.

See also  [Game News]Details of the Eldon Circle are released for sale in January 2022-ezone.hk-game animation-e-sports games-ezone.hk

You may also like

“Wine is good, Brussels must be educated”

Open Data – Data – Phytosanitary

Assigned public contributions to sports bodies: 295 million....

Arben Dedja presents the book “Treatise on medicine...

Small hours for Sanremo? Here’s how to reduce...

Degani the outsider: “More third sector in the...

If you suffer from diabetes, absolutely do not...

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

MYOCARDITIS, CREATINE AS A BIOMARKER Cardiology

Stop undercooked tortillas, over 100 poisoned by Salmonella

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy