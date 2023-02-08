Home Business “Shooting at school”: storm over Fazzolari, he denies, Giannini insists
“Shooting at school”: storm over Fazzolari, he denies, Giannini insists

“Shooting at school”: storm over Fazzolari, he denies, Giannini insists

“He wants to introduce shooting in schools.” But Fazzolari denies everything

Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers Giovanbattista Fazzolari files suit after piece, posted on The printon an alleged project to introduce target shooting in schools, flatly denied -“it’s a made-up news“- by the same exponent of Fdi in the morning. Sources close to Fazzolari explain that the undersecretary is suing the newspaper for the article in which he is the protagonist.

“There is an 8am denial… So let’s reiterate that. That’s made-up news,” he thunders Fazzolariparliamentarian of Brothers of Italy and Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, who spoke live ad Agora up Rai Tre, conducted by Monica Giandotti. However, the director of La Stampa Massimo Giannini insists: “Try to deny what cannot be denied”.

Fazzolari: “News from la Stampa invented, never talked about teaching target shooting in schools”

“The conversation between me and the military attache of the Meloni President concerned quite another thing and that is the need to create a table concerning the training of Police Forces and Armed Forces to see what is the state of training of our Armed Forces and the possibility of creating privileged recruitment channels in the Forces of Police and in the Armed Forces for those sporting disciplines deemed relevant. Let’s take some examples. Parachuting, Diving, Mountaineering, Shooting are disciplines, even if not Olympic, related to the activities carried out by the Armed Forces and the Police Forces”.

“And therefore it could be a good idea to plan, in addition to the military, police sports courses, etc. which have an image function, also an activity that involves our sportsmen for the relevant subject. This was our conversation on two points that we want to continue because I am of common sense. The matter of teaching shooting in schools – he concluded – is something invented by journalists, denied at 8 in the morning and unfortunately continued to rebound despite a very clear denial reported by all the national agencies”.

Fazzolari speaks after the controversy: “I think school kids should do athletics or swimming rather than target shooting”

