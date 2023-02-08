Home World The Russians killed Commander Wagner | Info
World

The Russians killed Commander Wagner | Info

by admin
The Russians killed Commander Wagner | Info

Ukraine released a video purportedly showing Russian fighters brutally beating their wounded commander.

Izvor: YouTube/Screenshot/Itapirkanmaa2

Ukraine has released a video allegedly showing Russian soldiers beating their wounded commander, the British “Guardian” reports. The video shows how a group of Russian soldiers drags the seriously wounded commander away, and then beats him with some tool said to be a shovel.

The incident took place near the town of Bahmut, colloquially known among soldiers as “with a meat grinder“. The video allegedly shows members of the Russian paramilitary unit “Vagner” carrying their colleague behind the houses, holding him by the arms and legs. After just a few moments, they beat him with shovels. The condition of the commander is unknown.


Russian soldiers beat their commander
Source: Youtube/Guardian News

(WORLD/Guardian)

See also  The Prime Minister of Japan was exposed to hiring an audience of more than 200 yuan per person to watch his speech or violating the public election law

You may also like

Aries, dedicate yourself to deep cleaning! Today’s horoscope,...

Earthquake in Turkey: the tragedy of the Syrian...

“The war in Ukraine” by E. Somaini in...

U Velto – Il Mondo, news and images...

The 501® jeans completes 150 years – MONDO...

Udinese Market | Fades Kowalski: the Polish baby...

[Evening News]The virus attacked the Chinese Communist Army...

Funding the National Child Protection Strategy, advocacy by...

Vremenska prognoza Wednesday February 8, 2023 | Vremenska...

All about wide angle lenses.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy