Ukraine released a video purportedly showing Russian fighters brutally beating their wounded commander.

Izvor: YouTube/Screenshot/Itapirkanmaa2

Ukraine has released a video allegedly showing Russian soldiers beating their wounded commander, the British “Guardian” reports. The video shows how a group of Russian soldiers drags the seriously wounded commander away, and then beats him with some tool said to be a shovel.

The incident took place near the town of Bahmut, colloquially known among soldiers as “with a meat grinder“. The video allegedly shows members of the Russian paramilitary unit “Vagner” carrying their colleague behind the houses, holding him by the arms and legs. After just a few moments, they beat him with shovels. The condition of the commander is unknown.



Russian soldiers beat their commander Source: Youtube/Guardian News

(WORLD/Guardian)