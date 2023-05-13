“Trumps? I don’t know if he will be able to help us»- Corriere TV

The Ukrainian president answers a question from Ferruccio de Bortoli, a columnist for the «Corriere della Sera»

(LaPresse) «I don’t think Trump would be able to help us. I met him before the war when there was tension in Crimea and Donbass but he didn’t resolve the situation. It wasn’t a priority,” he said the Ukrainian president Zelensky answering a question from Ferruccio de Bortoli, guest of the «Porta a Porta» broadcast on Rai1. (LaPresse)