“Starts the countdown…”

Josep Martinez (photo by Genoa CFC Tanopress)

Working holidays for Genoa players. Between a wedding and a racing session, there are those who work far from Genoa with the aim of respecting the tables and cards prepared by Mr. Gilardino’s staff. Among these there is also Josep Martinez, officially redeemed by Lispia, who in Alcácer, in Valencia, is already underweight and strengthening: «We close the first week of work. The countdown has begun…». And Gudmundsson ironically comments on Martinez’s video: “Since when do you work out in the gym?”. The Spanish goalkeeper is targeting his first year in Serie A with Genoa. The new season takes shape with the retreat in Moena announced for weeks, with the relative friendlies and, previously, the meeting in Pegli.

Josep Martinez in palestra (from his Instagram page)





