Home » Statutory health insurance patients are waiting longer and longer for doctor’s appointments
Health

Statutory health insurance patients are waiting longer and longer for doctor’s appointments

by admin
Statutory health insurance patients are waiting longer and longer for doctor’s appointments

Those who are not privately insured often have to wait a long time for a doctor’s appointment in Germany, experts say. “Patients are still often put off. In some cases, the waiting time is 30 days or more,” said the board member of the German Foundation for Patient Protection, Eugen Brysch, on Tuesday Rheinische Post.

Since the so-called new patient regulation was abolished in January, the situation has worsened. It’s faster for private patients, said Brysch. As a result of this rule, doctors received more money for years when they admitted new patients. Federal Minister of Health Lauterbach (SPD) abolished this regulation – even if there were protests against this decision. Associations of statutory health insurance physicians and resident doctors had spoken out against the abolition of the new patient regulation. For the practices, the step was associated with financial losses.

The patient advocates criticized that the appointment service points that were created as a replacement for the new patient regulation would not have improved the situation. Although the federal government recently increased the extra remuneration for medical practices that patients receive through the appointment service points, the effect remains to be seen.

Brysch also demands that the appointment service points also arrange home visits for patients with health insurance in the future. The targeted placement of home visits has not been planned so far, that urgently needs to change. “People in need of care, seriously ill and immobile are at risk of being left behind. They are bedridden or unable to go to the practice and need the doctor at home,” criticized Brysch.

You may also like

Rules, possible uses and limits of a property...

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

School bus goes off the road, five kids...

Summer diseases: the 5 most common, how to...

VERBANIA, very strong Hailstorm on the shores of...

There is a specific tea that speeds up...

«In Zaporizhzhia dangerous situation». Drone attack on Moscow

Kosovo, among the poisoned roots of the powder...

Mental health: Aupi,”create complex structure psychology” – Health

Why teens should stay away from marijuana

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy