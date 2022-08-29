The Steam platform is definitely not unfamiliar to PC players. In fact, Android and iOS apps are also launched on the mobile phone. However, because its functional design and style have not kept up with the times (the style of 2015), the Steam official Valve announced the launch recently. Updated Steam mobile app, but this version is a limited-time beta.

In the new version of the Steam app, players can still browse the store, get Steam Guard codes and confirm transactions, and it adds QR code login, a new notification system, an improved collection library and multi-account support. In this beta version, according to Apple’s regulations, the maximum number of participants in the iOS app version is 10,000, and TestFlight must be installed to participate in the test, so players who want to participate in the test must be quick.

However, players who cannot join the test need not worry. If the number of testers is full, they can stillJoin groups and participate in discussions. As for the launch date of the official version of Steam Mobile, Steam has not announced yet, so please look forward to it!

