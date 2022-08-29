Home Health Steam mobile version platform update, open Android and iOS apps for limited time testing
Health

Steam mobile version platform update, open Android and iOS apps for limited time testing

by admin
Steam mobile version platform update, open Android and iOS apps for limited time testing

The Steam platform is definitely not unfamiliar to PC players. In fact, Android and iOS apps are also launched on the mobile phone. However, because its functional design and style have not kept up with the times (the style of 2015), the Steam official Valve announced the launch recently. Updated Steam mobile app, but this version is a limited-time beta.

In the new version of the Steam app, players can still browse the store, get Steam Guard codes and confirm transactions, and it adds QR code login, a new notification system, an improved collection library and multi-account support. In this beta version, according to Apple’s regulations, the maximum number of participants in the iOS app version is 10,000, and TestFlight must be installed to participate in the test, so players who want to participate in the test must be quick.

However, players who cannot join the test need not worry. If the number of testers is full, they can stillJoin groups and participate in discussions. As for the launch date of the official version of Steam Mobile, Steam has not announced yet, so please look forward to it!

source

Further reading:

See also  Ok from the Aifa to third dose vaccines. Discovered on the web No vax group 'ready for violence' - TG La7

You may also like

Finally everyone at home, and also applies to...

Why is Zuckerberg’s metaverse still so bad?

Colorful neon lighting effects, Kingston FURY Beast DDR5...

Less infections from Covid in cities with more...

If your cholesterol is high, be careful not...

Anna Petrova, the Ukrainian startupper who teaches refugees...

Children, how to help them manage the end...

Edoardo Di Pietro, first graduate in the metaverse:...

Become a Windows Phone! Galaxy Z Fold4 can...

The legendary new PS5 model “CFI-2000” appeared on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy