Home Health Stefanie Stahl and Lukas Klaschinski reveal how they overcome shyness
Health

Stefanie Stahl and Lukas Klaschinski reveal how they overcome shyness

by admin
Stefanie Stahl and Lukas Klaschinski reveal how they overcome shyness

Stefanie Stahl and Lukas Klaschinski are Germany’s best-known psychologist duo. The best-selling author and the podcast star write bi-weekly in their stern-Column on psychological issues. This time it’s about shyness – where it comes from and how to fight it.

Stefanie Stahl and Lukas Klaschinski

Lukas Klaschinski:Shyness actually connects us all. Almost all adults say that they have been shy at some point. It’s interesting that many people don’t even notice their shyness. They stay cool on the outside, even if on the inside they would like to sink into the ground. Shyness has something to do with a feeling of inferiority. You feel less smart or less interesting, less attractive, less funny or less quick-witted than the other person. This triggers a feeling of shame and, of course, food for the inner critic! So shyness always has something to do with our own self-esteem and our socialization.

See also  Weight loss, standing 2 minutes every hour: how many calories you burn

You may also like

Long Covid, “a drug against diabetes reduces symptoms”....

Which cheeses can you eat even if you...

Flu vaccination: why it is particularly important now

Cremonese-Fiorentina, VN report cards: Mandragora plays Bonaventura, Barak…...

Depression as a mirror of our time? –...

The new tuberculosis vaccine passes the first tests

piazza della Libertà is transformed into an open-air...

«Italy has delayed the rescue»- breaking latest news

Migrants, Alarm Phone accuses Italy: rescue to the...

Cancer: what are the most common symptoms?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy