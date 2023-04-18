STEFFEN SALTOFTE BECOMES THE NEW CEO OF ZENTIVA

Zentiva

Zentiva is pleased to announce the appointment of Steffen Saltofte as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He succeeds Nick Haggar, who is joining Zentiva’s Advisory Board as a non-executive director. Steffen will be appointed CEO effective May 2, 2023.

Steffen Saltofte joins from Acino, where he served as CEO from 2018 to 2022. He brings a wealth of strategic and operational experience from large multinationals and fast-growing companies and will guide Zentiva’s continued advancement. Steffen will be based in Prague.

Steffen Saltofte commented, “I am delighted to join Zentiva, a company with a strong track record of business growth and customer focus. Together we will continue this growth story, bringing quality, affordable medicines to people across Europe and beyond. Health and access to medicine are more important than ever and I am fully committed to Zentiva’s goals.”

The Zentiva Board of Directors, shareholders and employees thank Nick Haggar for his leadership over the past four years as CEO. Nick’s vision, inspiration and drive to create a high-performing, inclusive and sustainable European pharmaceutical company has helped Zentiva double in size over the past four years. Nick will join the Zentiva Advisory Board and looks forward to supporting the company’s future development as a non-executive director.

More than 100 million people trust Zentiva medicines every year to treat their diseases and stay healthy.

Information about Zentiva

Zentiva is a manufacturer of quality, affordable medicines for patients in Europe and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,800 employees and a network of manufacturing facilities – including flagship sites in Prague, Bucharest and Ankleshwar – Zentiva strives to be the leading supplier of branded and generic medicines in Europe to meet people’s daily medical needs better cover supply.

More than ever, people need better access to quality, affordable medicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with doctors, pharmacists, wholesalers, regulators and governments to provide the everyday solutions we all depend on.

For more information, see www.zentiva.com.

