Not in every case. Not every insurer pays for treatment if the illness is caused by a pandemic, or if there was a travel warning from the Federal Foreign Office for your holiday country or holiday region because of Corona before you left. You should therefore clarify before you go on holiday whether your international health insurance is suitable for a pandemic. To do this, look in the general insurance conditions under the exclusions and check

– whether the insurance generally excludes a pandemic,

– whether your insurance excludes travel to countries with a travel warning or if it existed before departure. If the travel warning was issued due to Corona and the exclusion in the insurance conditions explicitly only refers to war events and civil unrest, an illness with Covid-19 would be covered.

Our tests show international health insurance for short vacation trips and international health insurance for long trips, where the tables show whether insurers also insure the pandemic risk. Our FAQ travel insurance answers basic questions about insurance.

Anyone who does not have international health insurance but is staying in another European country is covered by their statutory health insurance. It pays for treatment for an acute illness in EU member states and in countries with which there is a social security agreement. However, statutory health insurance companies never bear the costs for return transport.