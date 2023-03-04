The president of the House of Representatives, David Racero, held a high-level meeting with the Foreign Minister, Álvaro Leyva, to express the need for the Government to comply with one of its “change” commitments. regarding the suitability of diplomatic personnel in foreign ministries and embassies.

As explained by the congressman, the purpose of the meeting was to draw up a roadmap that guarantees that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs strengthens its management “with high-level officials who have been preparing for years to perform functions in favor of international relations”, with designations 50 – 50, both at the discretion of President Petro and due to diplomatic experience.

David Racero’s request was very well received by the Chancellor Álvaro Leyva who committed himself to go from a current 42% of appointments with a diplomatic career to 50%.