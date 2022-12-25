A new symptom lets you know if you have the stomach tumor. The discovery was born from a clinical case, as often happens in medicine. In the article that appeared in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science doctors wrote that a 52-year-old woman (who remained anonymous for privacy reasons) had stomach pain for three weeks and saw her eyes become Detective stories. She was also sick, had no appetite and felt more tired than usual. Test results? The woman had fatal stomach cancer, called gastric adenocarcinoma.

Stomach cancer, the new symptom to recognize it

Stomach cancer treatment is more likely to be successful if the cancer is localized. But in the specific case, examined in the article published in the scientific journal, the woman’s tumor had grown so much that it had spread to her intestines, thus making it incurable. And causing an intestinal blockage that made the woman’s eyes turn yellow: a condition known as jaundice. However, it should also be noted that some people have this situation more often than others due to Gilbert’s syndrome, a genetic dysfunction that leads to high bilirubin values.

The refusal of chemotherapy

Jaundice occurs when there is a buildup of a yellowish substance, called bilirubin. It often occurs when people have conditions such as gallstones or liver damage. Doctors wrote in the report that yellow eyes are a “rare” first symptom of stomach cancer. The woman underwent surgery to relieve her symptoms, but not to cure the cancer. She was subsequently discharged, but she refused further treatment chemotherapy and died two months later.

