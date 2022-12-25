Home Health Stomach cancer, the sign of (advanced) cancer in the eye
Health

Stomach cancer, the sign of (advanced) cancer in the eye

by admin
Stomach cancer, the sign of (advanced) cancer in the eye

A new symptom lets you know if you have the stomach tumor. The discovery was born from a clinical case, as often happens in medicine. In the article that appeared in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science doctors wrote that a 52-year-old woman (who remained anonymous for privacy reasons) had stomach pain for three weeks and saw her eyes become Detective stories. She was also sick, had no appetite and felt more tired than usual. Test results? The woman had fatal stomach cancer, called gastric adenocarcinoma.

Vialli hospitalized, anxious about his condition: his sister and friend Massimo Mauro leave for London

Stomach cancer, the new symptom to recognize it

Stomach cancer treatment is more likely to be successful if the cancer is localized. But in the specific case, examined in the article published in the scientific journal, the woman’s tumor had grown so much that it had spread to her intestines, thus making it incurable. And causing an intestinal blockage that made the woman’s eyes turn yellow: a condition known as jaundice. However, it should also be noted that some people have this situation more often than others due to Gilbert’s syndrome, a genetic dysfunction that leads to high bilirubin values.

Tumors, boom in 2022: lifestyle alarm. From smoking to obesity, all risk factors

The refusal of chemotherapy

Jaundice occurs when there is a buildup of a yellowish substance, called bilirubin. It often occurs when people have conditions such as gallstones or liver damage. Doctors wrote in the report that yellow eyes are a “rare” first symptom of stomach cancer. The woman underwent surgery to relieve her symptoms, but not to cure the cancer. She was subsequently discharged, but she refused further treatment chemotherapy and died two months later.

See also  Summer 2021: holidays between Covid free islands and vaccination passports

Terni. Oncological radiotherapy, the new linear accelerator arrives at Santa Maria: it costs two million euros

You may also like

Influenza, a wave of hospitalizations at Meyer worries...

Concordia, built a new grandstand in the “Andrea...

Benefits of dried fruit: benefits for the cardiovascular...

Sudden drop in sugar: symptoms and remedies

After how many days does the flu vaccine...

The Polyclinic is looking for doctors, here is...

Visible, the app to monitor the long covid

Insomnia: here are the 7 perfect remedies for...

new frontier for the study of pathologies

TicWatches also have their own health data subscription

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy