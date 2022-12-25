Alone, in the cold, with a car as a home and even without food. The carabinieri of Copparo, in the province of Ferrara, could not believe their eyes when around 10.30 pm yesterday, on Christmas Eve, after receiving a report they found an elderly couple in a car parked in via Primicello.

The two, he is 65 years old and she is 70 years old, specified to the military that they had received the eviction over two months ago and that they have been living in cars ever since. “We are fine, we don’t need a doctor, but we are cold and after a long time we would like to eat something hot,” the couple told the carabinieri. The military immediately helped them, offering them dinner and finding them a bed. Faced with that situation, while the carabinieri asked to be able to pay the bill, however, it was also the hotelier who wanted to make a contribution, hosting and refreshed the couple for free. Social services will now take care of the couple.

