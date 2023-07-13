Stomatitis, that’s when the infection becomes contagious

Stomatitis is a painful inflammation that affects the lining of the mouth, including the lips, cheeks, tongue and palate. Beware of contagion.

Stomatitis can be caused by a variety of factors, including viral infections, bacterial or fungal. Herpes simplex virus is one of the main causes. It is a virus that causes small painful blisters to form in the mouth, often accompanied by fever and general malaise.

This condition can make it difficult to eat, talk, and even drink. It is important to understand the causes and symptoms of stomatitis in order to effectively deal with this annoying disease and understand whether it is contagious or not.

What is stomatitis and what are the causes

Among the most common causes of stomatitis, there are not only oral traumas – such as cuts or burns to the mouth – and malfunctions of the immune system, but also the use of some oral hygiene products containing aggressive ingredients can cause irritation or even true and own allergic reactions.

Stomatitis can be contagious depending on its root cause. For example, theherpes simplex virus, one of the most common causes of stomatitis, is highly contagious and is spread through direct contact with an infected person’s blisters or saliva. Therefore, avoiding contact with a person with cold sores is key to preventing transmission of the virus.

On the other hand, infection caused by oral trauma, chemical irritation, or allergic reactions is not contagious. These types of stomatitis develop as a result of individual factors and cannot be passed on from person to person. For example, if you have developed this disorder due to a accidental burning of the mouthyou don’t have to worry about infecting it to others.

However, it is important to note that even if the infection itself is not contagious, some viral infections, such as herpes, can facilitate the onset of stomatitis in people who are already susceptible. Therefore, keep away from any outbreaks of viral infection it can help prevent the onset of oral infection.

How to treat stomatitis?

Treatment of inflammation depends on the root cause. If it is a viral infection such ascold soresyour doctor can prescribe antiviral drugs to help control symptoms and speed blister healing. It is important to consult a medical professional for an accurate diagnosis and proper treatment.

In case of stomatitis caused by trauma or irritation, it is advisable to take proper care of your mouth. This includes avoiding hot or spicy foods or drinks that can further irritate the oral mucosa. The use of delicate oral hygiene products, such as a antiseptic mouthwash or one saline solution as a mouthwash, it can also help reduce inflammation and pain. It’s important to pay attention to your own too oral hygieneby gently brushing your teeth and using a mild toothpaste.

