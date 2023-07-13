Football: England international tearfully reports sexual abuse

Football Dele Alli

With tears, the national player reports on sexual abuse in childhood

Status: 13.07.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

Dele Alli, 27, currently plays for Everton FC

In a podcast, England international Dele Alli talks about his difficult childhood. It’s shocking things the Everton pro tells about. When he was 12, he was finally adopted by a “great family,” which changed his life for the better.

He was 19 when he earned a regular place at Tottenham Hotspur and was considered one of the greatest talents in English football. Recently, however, Dele Alli’s career has stalled a bit. The 27-year-old and 37-cap England international currently plays for Everton, who loaned him to Besiktas last season.

In an interview, Alli has now reported sexual abuse that happened to him as a child. In the YouTube podcast “The Overlap”, the 27-year-old spoke with ex-national player Gary Neville in tears and a trembling voice about his difficult childhood.

Alli said he was abused when he was six years old. He started smoking when he was seven and dealing drugs when he was eight. “An older person told me that you wouldn’t hit a kid on a bike,” Alli said. “So I was driving around with my football and I had the drugs with me.”

Thanks to the adoptive parents

When he was 12, he was finally adopted by a “great family,” which changed his life for the better. “I couldn’t have asked for better people to do this for me,” Alli said of his adoptive parents. “If God created any people, it was these.”

Alli also opened up about his battle with a sleeping pill addiction and mental health issues over the past few months. “I decided to go to a modern mental health rehabilitation facility. They treat addiction, mental health and trauma because I felt it was time.”

