Recursive puzzle game Maquette arrives on Xbox and Game Pass in a week

Recursive puzzle game Maquette arrives on Xbox and Game Pass in a week

Annapurna today announced that Modelone of the most original puzzle games of recent times thanks to its “recursive” mechanics, it will also finally arrive on Xbox on July 19thand we will be able to enjoy it directly in the Game Pass.

Model offers us puzzle-based gameplay, and which sees us enter a world that includes itself infinitely, in which the laws of physics are distorted and in which each object can be both large and small, depending on the point of view from which we watch it. It is an experience that must be played to really understand what it is.

In the meantime, here is the announcement trailer for the Xbox version, from which you can get a taste of the gameplay.

