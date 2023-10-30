Strategies to Combat Rising Mortality from Cardiovascular Diseases: A Call to Action

and family members, is a key priority for Sanofi. By implementing the ‘556 Strategy’ and ensuring that patients receive appropriate treatment and follow-up care, we can significantly reduce the risk of future cardiovascular events,” says Shirley Gil Parrado, General Director of Medicines at Sanofi Iberia.

The ‘556 Strategy’ is based on the recommendations of the European guidelines for the management of acute coronary syndromes and aims to achieve optimal cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of future cardiovascular events in patients who have suffered a heart attack. The strategy emphasizes the importance of early intervention and regular monitoring of cholesterol levels. By ensuring that patients reach their cholesterol goals within 6 weeks after discharge from the hospital, the strategy aims to significantly reduce the risk of recurrent heart attacks.

In Spain, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death, accounting for one in every three deaths. Despite the country’s relatively good cardiovascular health compared to other European countries, there has been a recent increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases, particularly due to the rising rates of obesity and overweight in the population. This calls for a comprehensive approach to prevention and treatment, involving various stakeholders including the Ministry of Health, pharmaceutical industry, autonomous communities, scientific societies, and patients.

The report ‘Towards better cardiovascular health in Spain’ highlights the need for coordinated efforts to address cardiovascular health in Spain and emphasizes the interdependence between cardiovascular policies in Spain and the European Union. The Cardiovascular Health Strategy of the National Health System (ESCAV), approved in 2020, aims to achieve a change in the cardiovascular health of the population and promote healthy habits.

Preventing cardiovascular diseases requires a combination of primary prevention, focusing on lifestyle changes and early detection of risk factors, and secondary prevention, focusing on the management of risk factors in patients who have already experienced a cardiovascular event. The ‘556 Strategy’ aligns with this approach by ensuring that patients receive timely and appropriate treatment to reduce their risk of future cardiovascular events.

By implementing effective prevention and treatment strategies, it is possible to reduce the burden of cardiovascular diseases in Spain and improve the quality of life for individuals who have suffered a heart attack. The commitment of all stakeholders, including healthcare professionals, policy makers, and patients, is crucial in achieving this goal. Sanofi, along with other organizations, is working towards promoting the ‘556 Strategy’ and advocating for better cardiovascular health in Spain.

