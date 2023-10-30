Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Dončić Attend World Series Game as Adolis Garcia Shines

The legend of the Dallas Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki, and the current star, Luka Dončić, were spotted attending the second game of the World Series in Arlington on Saturday night. Dončić showed his support for Rangers player Adolis Garcia by sporting a t-shirt with Garcia’s name, while Nowitzki opted for a t-shirt with Corey Seager’s name.

It seems that both Nowitzki and Dončić have been avidly following the World Series games from home. After Garcia hit a walk-off home run against Arizona on Friday night, Nowitzki expressed his amazement by tweeting “Wow.”

Luka Dončić’s Favorite Player: Adolis García

Luka Dončić, unfortunately, couldn’t watch the entire game as the Dallas Mavericks had a game of their own. However, after leading Dallas to a 125-120 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, the Slovenian sensation found time to catch the thrilling final moments of the World Series game. Unable to contain his excitement, Dončić posted on social media, “Rangers!! Come on!! See you tomorrow.”

Dončić has been seen attending some of the Rangers’ playoff games this month and has openly expressed his love for baseball. He mentioned that baseball was a sport he wasn’t familiar with before coming to the United States, but he quickly grew to enjoy following the Rangers’ journey. Dončić even singled out Texas superstar, Adolis Garcia, as his favorite player and made a promise to attend Game 2 of the World Series, a promise that he fulfilled.

Unfortunately, Dončić couldn’t witness his favorite team’s victory as the Arizona Diamondbacks managed to equalize the World Series with a lopsided victory of 9-1 over the Rangers.

The Arlington/Dallas area of Texas is currently experiencing a delightful period for sports fans, with its professional franchises performing exceptionally well. The Dallas Cowboys, in the American Football league, hold a 4-2 record so far. The Dallas Mavericks are expected to be strong contenders in the upcoming NBA playoffs. Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars reached the Western Conference finals last season in the NHL (Ice hockey), and the Texas Rangers have just won the pennant of the American League, earning their first trip to the World Series since 2011.

The thriving sports community in the Dallas/Fort Worth area has garnered admiration and support from fans, as well as the Texas Rangers tweeting a message of appreciation for the DFW sports community with an accompanying video.

