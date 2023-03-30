Snappaybrand del Gruppo Snaitech which offers value-added top-up and payment services, will be the Match Sponsor of the Inter-Fiorentina Serie A championship match scheduled for Saturday 1 April 2023 at 18:00 at the San Siro Stadium in Milan. For the occasion, the fan engagement contest “Snaipay Matchday” will start, live from 1st to 30th April, with the possibility for all fans to win Snaipay gift cards and tickets with VIP Experience, to live a unique experience and meet the nerazzuri champions.

Snaipay thus consolidates and strengthens the link with FC Internazionale Milano, of which it is Value-Added Services Partner until the 2024-2025 season, addressing sports lovers with initiatives aimed at rewarding and sharing their passion. In addition to the visibility on the LEDs and on the giant screen at San Siro, a dedicated choreography is planned to support the “Snaipay Matchday” competition which will color part of the stadium involving the fans in the stands.

Participating in the contest is simple: after completing the registration on the website www.snaipayconcorso.it/inter and entering the requested data, it is possible to participate immediately. The competition, active from 1 to 30 April 2023, offers two ways to win: the instant win, thanks to which it is possible to win a Snaipay gift card worth 250 euros every day that can be spent on snaipaygift.it, and the extraction final to win an unforgettable maxi prize. The latter consists of three pairs of tickets for Inter-Atalanta (date and time to be confirmed) with VIP Experience, which includes access to the Hospitality area and the exclusive Walkabout experience.