Trapper Yung Beef keeps going and not only that, but he has a new album finished. He’s putting it out tonight on his record label, La Vendición Recordsand is titled “Gangster Paradise”. To break the news, he has summoned his fans in Madrid and, after a countdown, he has thrown tickets to the people who have accumulated there. There have been around five thousand euros that have gone to all those who have come to accompany him in this promotional action.