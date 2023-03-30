Home World Yung Beef promotes his album by throwing 5,000 euros to his fans
World

Trapper Yung Beef keeps going and not only that, but he has a new album finished. He’s putting it out tonight on his record label, La Vendición Recordsand is titled “Gangster Paradise”. To break the news, he has summoned his fans in Madrid and, after a countdown, he has thrown tickets to the people who have accumulated there. There have been around five thousand euros that have gone to all those who have come to accompany him in this promotional action.

It should be remembered that Yung Beef is currently starring in concerts and that tomorrow he will perform in Barcelona sala Razzmatazz with all tickets sold out. He will then act in Alicante (April 7, Negrita Music Festival), Granada (April 22, Hell Festival) and Oviedo (August 24, Riverland Fest), in the absence of announcing new dates.

