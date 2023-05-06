Strawberry Charlotte with ladyfingers: Refreshing spring cake without baking!

Who does not know the delicious, cold dessert from England? Strawberry Charlotte has conquered the hearts of sweet tooths worldwide. Made of fluffy ladyfingers on the outside, filled with delicious cream on the inside: this cake is just perfect for spring and summer. In today’s post we offer a new twist on the classic. The strawberry Charlotte with ladyfingers is ready very quickly – even without baking!

Strawberry Charlotte with ladyfingers: A refreshing spring cake for sunny days

The Charlotte convinces with a creamy filling and airy biscuit. The combination of strawberries and sour cream is sure to make the hearts of hobby bakers beat faster. But the cake also makes a difference visually and is the perfect end to every birthday and every family celebration. But it is just as good as a dessert at the weekend if we want to quickly make a dessert ourselves.

The ingredients for the cake

Ingredients for 12 servings

For the sugar syrup:

200 grams of sugar

250ml of water

For the strawberry filling:

300 grams of strawberries

2 tsp water

50 grams of sugar

For the cream:

600 g sour cream

200 ml whipped cream

1 packet of vanilla sugar

60 grams of sugar

200 grams of strawberries

For the cake base and walls:

For the cake decoration:

200 ml whipped cream

28 grams of sugar

1 tsp vanilla sugar

6-8 strawberries

preparation

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cooling time: 1 hour

Calories: 422 kcal

1. Line a round springform pan with a diameter of 25 cm with baking paper.

2. For the sugar syrup: Put the water and sugar in a saucepan and bring to the boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 2-3 minutes. Remove from the stove and let cool.

3. For the strawberry filling: wash, trim and quarter the strawberries and place in a small saucepan. Sprinkle with sugar and fill the pot with 2 teaspoons of water. Bring to the boil and simmer until the sugar dissolves. Then remove from the heat and finely puree in the blender. Pass the strawberry puree through a fine sieve and allow the liquid to cool.

4. For the cream: Mix together the whipped cream, sour cream and vanilla sugar. Chop the strawberries and add to the cream.

5. Assemble the cake. To do this, first cut off the spoon biscuits for the walls at one end so they can stand upright. Then dip all the ladyfingers very briefly into the sugar syrup and place them on the edge of the springform pan with the rounded side facing out. Then dip the rest of the ladyfingers in the syrup as well and place them on the bottom. Spread the cream evenly over the base and smooth out. Then wrap the springform pan in cling film and refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

6. Garnish the cake with fresh whole strawberries. You can carve the strawberries for decoration. Then carefully remove the cake from the springform pan and, if desired, tie a satin ribbon around the cake.