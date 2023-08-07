Streaming Platforms and Cable Offer Juicy Content in the First Full Week of August

Title: Streaming Platforms Continue to Offer Diverse Content in the First Week of August

Already entering the first full week of August, streaming platforms are still going strong with a plethora of new series and films for viewers to enjoy. Since the start of the month, the floodgates have opened, presenting a wide range of options for every taste. Not to be outdone, cable networks are also offering enticing content, with many shows eventually making their way to on-demand services.

One of the standout premieres from last week was the Spanish series “Drought,” which debuted in Europe and later became available on the streaming platform, Flow. Set in a town in Extremadura afflicted by a severe drought and an unsolved crime, the production features a talented cast including Elena Rivera, Rodolfo Sancho, Miguel Ángel Muñoz, Marco D’Almeida, and Miryam Gallego.

This week, from Monday, August 7, to Sunday, August 13, several new series and films are set to hit screens, promising to refresh schedules and streaming catalogs. Here are a few highlights:

Series:

1. “Lethal Medicine” – Coming to Netflix on Thursday, this miniseries is based on true events surrounding the opioid crisis in the United States. Starring Matthew Broderick, Uzo Aduba, and Taylor Kitsch, the show aims to spark conversations by drawing inspiration from real cases.

2. “War of the Worlds” – Rerun of the first season airing on Channel 201 and 1201 of DirecTV. This captivating series, starring Gabriel Byrne, depicts the story of a global apocalypse.

3. “The Walk-In” – Premiering on Thursday on Flow’s on-demand platform, this miniseries delves into the chilling plans of a neo-Nazi. With Stephen Graham, Leanne Best, and Andrew Ellis leading the cast, the show promises a gripping narrative.

4. “Ladies First: Women in Hip Hop” – Arriving on Netflix on Wednesday, this series explores the intimate journeys of women in the hip hop industry. Featuring interviews with renowned artists such as MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, and Rah Digga, it highlights the impact of women in the genre.

Films:

1. “Dawson Isla 10” – Hitting Mubi on Wednesday, this Chilean film delves into the lives of ministers from the overthrown government of Salvador Allende during the Chilean dictatorship. Starring Benjamín Vicuña, Cristian de la Fuente, and Bertrand Duarte, it offers a poignant historical perspective.

2. “Stone Agent” – Premiering on Friday on Netflix, this thrilling film directed by Tom Harper follows a spy agent’s battle against a skilled hacker.

3. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” – Available to rent on-demand from Flow starting Thursday, this animated film sees a new team of superheroes taking on formidable villains. Based on the Marvel Comics character, it is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson, and Kemp Powers.

With an exciting lineup of new series and films, viewers can look forward to a week filled with captivating storylines and gripping performances.

