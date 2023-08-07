“We are a team”: Offcorss and GO RIGO GO come together in a collaboration

Both brands will come together to provide a differentiating experience and the launch of the exclusive capsule that combines their strengths and offers unique and attractive products for the whole family.

“We will have urban and cycling references, both for adults and children. We want everyone to be able to take that love for cycling and sport with them at all times. Both off and on the bike, that everyone can represent the team to which we belong” mentions Rigoberto Urán Urán, cyclist and founder of Go Rigo Go!

Nathalia Vélez, Trade Marketing Manager at Oﬀcorss spoke about this collaboration:

“At Offcorss we are excited about this incredible alliance, for us to support national companies that, like ours, transmit a feeling and positive messages to the country, is everything. Apart from happy children, we want healthy children and this is achieved through through art and sport. We are sure that by bringing children of all ages closer to cycling, we are opening a door and supporting them as a team to build a better future.”

“The purpose of the alliance between Offcorss and Go Rigo Go! is to transmit the love for cycling, the passion for sport and the importance of teamwork. We want our garments to reflect the union of two worlds, inspiring a new generation to unite and work together towards a common goal, because we are all a team,” said Vásconez.

Also read: Does Netflix shake? Mercado Libre launches free content platform

Plus: BBC’s strategy to support emerging musicians

The garments in this exclusive and limited collection are thought and designed for those who want to express themselves with style and pride for their country and their passion for sport. This unisex collection is born from the arrival of the colorful and fun world of Offcorss to the world of Rigo, creating a perfect mix between vibrant colors, representative figures of Colombia and cycling in comfortable and fashionable silhouettes.

From the concept and inspiration, graphics with landscapes reinterpreted from the aesthetics of Offcorss are used, such as the road that can be seen through the Colombian mountains surrounded by wax palms. Also, this collection brings a unique and fun concept: SUNDAY CYCLING CLUB. Its meaning is “Sunday Cycling Club”, which invites families to wear these garments in the moments of fun when they go cycling on weekends.

This synergy will feature oversized t-shirts and jumpsuits, which will be available in sizes from XS to L. This collection will be available in 20 selected physical stores of Offcorss and Go Rigo Go! in Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, Tunja, Montería, Barranquilla, Bucaramanga, Pereira and Miami, as well as on the pages of both brands.

As Rigo says, “The only way to get ahead as a society and as a country is by working together, adding efforts and pedaling together towards the same goal, because we are all: WE ARE A TEAM”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

