VIGOLANA THE RACE | Sportdimontagna.com

Confirmed the presence of the winners of the past edition, as well as record holders at the Vigolana The Race on Sunday 6 August. The competition with national validity, supported by La Sportiva, will therefore see the Rwandan resident of Siena Jean Baptiste Simukeka competing with the bib numbers as leader, who twelve months ago set the new record in 2h04’48 and the Vicentina from Torrebelvicino Martina Cumerlato, capable to finish the 20 km of the track with a difference in altitude of 1700 meters, with a time of 2h34’23”.

Among the more than 280 members there is also the strong Val Gardena, national skialp, Alex Oberbacher, second last year on the finish line of Caolorine, in the municipality of Altopiano della Vigolana, as well as the home athlete who knows the route perfectly, Giulia Marchesoni.

There are therefore all the premises for a high-level Vigolana the Race, both in terms of the number of participants and the quality of the first-class runners, testifying that the track and organizational skills represent an added value for this running event in quote. The scrupulosity of the Organizing Committee can also be verified in these pre-event days, in which all the significant passages of a race are being secured which will start from Vigolo Vattaro, at an altitude of 675 meters, and will have transits at an altitude of 2100 meters of Forcella Val Larga, the 2130 meters of Cima Vattaro, the 2150 meters of the highest point on Becco di Filadonna, and again Cima Vigolana (2145 meters) and Becco della Ceriola (1935 meters) before tackling the long descent to the finish in the locality of Caolorine.

Registrations are still active online until 12 noon on Friday 4 August, at a cost of 37 euros. It will then be possible to register directly in the race starting area both on Saturday 5 August, from 17 to 19 during the delivery of bib numbers and the following day before the start, subject to availability of race numbers, for the sum of 45 euros.

The program for Sunday 6 August includes the delivery of bib numbers from 7 to 8 and closing of registrations, then the technical briefing at 8.45 and the start of the fifth edition at 9. The arrival of the first athletes is scheduled for 11 and the awards at 15.

The notoriety of La Vigolana The Race has also developed due to a series of organizational attentions aimed at the athletes, starting from the rich race package which, as always, is sensitive to the territory and typical products. For the fifth edition, the participants will receive technical socks signed by Spring Revolution, packages from the partner Loacker, as well as pasta made in Vigolana produced by the organic company AlpBerries in Vigolo Vattaro. It should also be highlighted how every year the management of lunch, but also of breakfast from 7.30, is entrusted to the Solidarietà Vigolana voluntary association, which will donate the proceeds to a charity initiative for two projects, one territorial to help families locals in difficulty and the second international aimed at the renovation of a school in Nepal.

Respecting the tradition of the event, after the awards ceremony at 3 pm, space will be given to the third time, entrusted to the music and goliardia of The Rumtopf.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

