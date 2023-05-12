Strength training for the bones: How workouts protect against osteoporosis

Bones love exercise – if you do it right. Biomechanist Melanie Haffner-Luntzer is researching at the University of Ulm which training protects against osteoporosis and why stress and obesity are poison for our skeleton.

Ms. Haffner-Luntzer, we all know the phrase: movement makes the bones strong. But why actually?

A bone senses whether we are moving and reacts to stress by building up substance. Its most important sensors are the so-called osteocytes. These are more or less star-shaped cells that are connected to each other via a network. At 80 to 90 percent, they are the most common cell type in healthy bones.