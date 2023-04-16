Home » Strengthen good care in the communities: Federal-state working group presents recommendations
Health

Strengthen good care in the communities: Federal-state working group presents recommendations

by admin

The municipalities play an important role in advising those in need of care and their relatives and in organizing local support and care services. This requires good coordination between all those involved on site: long-term care insurance funds, self-help facilities such as local alliances for dementia and project facilities such as multi-generational houses, but also bodies that organize help for the elderly or provide help with care must work together in a goal-oriented manner. The recommendations of the Bund-Länder-AG provide impulses as to how the federal states, municipalities and long-term care insurance funds can be even better able to strengthen local long-term care with improved legal framework conditions that the federal government will introduce. In particular, they should enable better cooperation between all those involved in care. This can be done, for example, by setting up care support centers where people in need of care can be advised on all questions relating to care. In addition, new ideas for the organization of advice are to be tested in model projects, which will transfer more responsibility to the municipalities.

The working group, headed by the Federal Ministry of Health, was made up of representatives from the Federal Ministries for Labor and Social Affairs, Family, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth, ten state ministries and the three local umbrella organizations. She was deployed on September 29, 2014.

See also  Counteracting varicose veins is possible, with these healthy habits and your legs will thank you

You may also like

Aspiring mountain guides dead, in the church of...

How to grow root vegetables in containers

Volleyball player died in Türkiye, funeral in Milan...

Master plan for medical studies 2020

“Rosa and Olindo innocent, today science crumbles the...

Ukraine, Poland bans the import of grain from...

falls during a roped ascent

Serie A, Inter-Monza 0-1: Caldirola signs the red...

Friends 22, fits of tears for Cricca. Maria...

Fabrizio Corona’s letter to Massimo Giletti

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy