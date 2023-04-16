Strengthen good care in the communities: Federal-state working group presents recommendations

The municipalities play an important role in advising those in need of care and their relatives and in organizing local support and care services. This requires good coordination between all those involved on site: long-term care insurance funds, self-help facilities such as local alliances for dementia and project facilities such as multi-generational houses, but also bodies that organize help for the elderly or provide help with care must work together in a goal-oriented manner. The recommendations of the Bund-Länder-AG provide impulses as to how the federal states, municipalities and long-term care insurance funds can be even better able to strengthen local long-term care with improved legal framework conditions that the federal government will introduce. In particular, they should enable better cooperation between all those involved in care. This can be done, for example, by setting up care support centers where people in need of care can be advised on all questions relating to care. In addition, new ideas for the organization of advice are to be tested in model projects, which will transfer more responsibility to the municipalities.

The working group, headed by the Federal Ministry of Health, was made up of representatives from the Federal Ministries for Labor and Social Affairs, Family, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth, ten state ministries and the three local umbrella organizations. She was deployed on September 29, 2014.