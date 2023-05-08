Stress and assaults, the escape of doctors from hospitals. Boom of “coin holders”

Access the article and all the contents of the site
ROME – Every day ten doctors quit Italian hospitals. Those who can go abroad, others prefer the private sector, there are even those who apply for a general practitioner competition because they believe they have a more peaceful life. And then there are the “tokenists”: those who go to work for cooperatives to which the health companies turn to fill the gaps in the workforce. Except that a “token” doctor earns 110 euros an hour, working less he collects much more than when he was on the ward as an employee. The numbers were collected by Anaao Assomed, the association of managing doctors. Pierino Di Silverio, national secretary, says: «The terrible years of the pandemic had accentuated this phenomenon, but now the outflow seems unstoppable. If in 2022 we calculated seven doctors who quit every day, this year the figure is close to ten. Attention, I’m talking about those who leave by choice, not because they retire”.
SCENARIO
The consolidated numbers show that “the great escape”, which is actually a phenomenon that also affects other sectors and not only in Italy, has much more marked characteristics in hospitals. Between 2019 and 2021, 21,000 doctors left Italian hospitals. That figure processed by Anaao Assomed included 12,645 retirements, including early retirements. However, the study pointed out that 8,000 had left by choice, had quit, especially in the health facilities of southern regions, such as Calabria, Sicily and Liguria, but also in Lazio, Lombardy and Liguria.
CHOICES
Massimo Magnanti, who has been on the front line for many years, head physician in a Roman emergency room and leader of the Spes union, recounts: «Unfortunately we are facing the effects of twenty years of cuts in health care. The first to suffer are those who work in emergency rooms, but internal medicine departments are also suffering now. This is agony, let’s not be surprised if hospital doctors quit. Either the national health system is retrained, or we might as well declare that we are no longer able to afford a universal, fair and basically free system. But this second option would be unacceptable.”
