news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 29 – When the situation becomes difficult, one can transform oneself into superheroes who save grandparents from stroke, recognizing the symptoms and immediately calling for help. This is the message sent to primary school children with Fast Heroes, an international educational campaign born in Macedonia and promoted in our country by Alice Italia Odv, the Association for the Fight against Cerebral Stroke, on the occasion of April, the month of prevention against Stroke. The protagonist of the project is Matteo, who transforms himself into a Fast hero and learns how to fight the “evil Trumpet” to save Nonno Franco’s life.



“Fast in English means fast – notes Danilo Toni, Director of the Neurovascular Treatment Unit at the Umberto I Policlinic of Rome – underlines the importance of the time factor and helps us remember the main symptoms of cerebral stroke”. F come face (face): ask the person who shows facial symptoms (the most common is the ‘crooked mouth’) to smile to check for any facial paresis; A come arms: ask to try to lift both arms, not underestimating if even just one can’t stay up; S come speech (language): asking to repeat or elaborate a simple sentence (in case of stroke you have great difficulties); T as time (i.e. time) but also as telephone: if you encounter any of these symptoms it is important to call the emergency services (112) as quickly as possible. “The average age of people affected by cerebral stroke is 70 years old – recalls Nicoletta Reale, Past President of Alice Italia – and, according to socio-demographic data, up to 50% of them are grandparents who take care of at least a couple of grandchildren times a week. Hence the idea: what if the grandchildren were the vehicle through which to inform the grandparents and relatives?”. “Recognizing the symptoms of a stroke is important – adds the president of Alice Italia Andrea Vianello – it is essential that those who present even just one are taken as quickly as possible to hospitals equipped with Stroke Centers – Stroke Units”. Details on how to join the campaign are available at fastheroes.com.



Schools, teachers, classes or individual children can join, with parental supervision. (HANDLE).

