More security for your AKS clusters: Azure Backup as a public preview

More security for your AKS clusters: Azure Backup as a public preview
Monday, March 20, 2023

With Azure Backup, a comprehensive backup service is available to you via the Azure portal, with which you can automatically back up your cloud services. As the latest feature, Azure Backup now supports backups for AKS – currently still in a preview version.

What is Backup for Azure Kubernetes Service

Backup for Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) is a simple, cloud-native process for backing up and restoring the containerized applications and data running on AKS clusters. You can configure scheduled backups for both cluster state and application data.

How does Backup for Azure Kubernetes Service work

AKS Backup allows you to back up your Kubernetes workloads and persistent volumes deployed on AKS clusters. The solution requires a Backup Extension, which is installed in the AKS cluster. Backup Vault communicates with the Backup Extension to perform backup and restore operations.

You can configure scheduled backups for your clusters according to your backup policy and restore the backups to the original or an alternate cluster within the same subscription and region. The extension also allows you to enable granular controls to choose a specific namespace or an entire cluster as the backup or restore configuration.

The backup solution enables backups for your clustered Kubernetes workloads and the data stored in the persistent volume. Currently, however, the solution only supports persistent volumes from CSI driver-based Azure Disks.

