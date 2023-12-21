Home » Stroke, these are the symptoms that many underestimate: be careful, they are very serious alarm bells
Recognizing an oncoming stroke is essential to limit the damage as much as possible. Here are the 5 most frequent signs.

As we age, the risk of suffering a stroke increases significantly. Particularly among the female population: aged 55 and over, 1 in 5 women is at risk. And around 65 the chances increase further, while the maximum peaks are recorded between 80 and 85 years. The numbers tell a dramatic truth: out of 200 thousand cases of cerebral stroke every year – 80% are new manifestations, 20% are disease relapses – half of them involve elderly women. And today around 1 million people are dealing with the consequences of the disease: functional, motor and language difficulties.

Let us remember first of all that a stroke is a cerebro-vascular lesion caused by the interruption of the blood flow to the brain due to an obstruction or following the rupture of an artery. The event can be caused by multiple factors – a hemorrhage, an ischemic episode (i.e. an embolus that “breaks off”) – which lead to a death of neurons. Recognize the symptoms immediately and, if necessary, intervening as promptly as possible is essential to limit the damage.

The 5 warning signs of a stroke

Let’s see in detail the (few) signs which, if intercepted in time, can contribute to modifying the course of the disease:
Weakness or numbness of one half of the face of one of the limbs (arm or leg), of one half of the body, also with tingling
Inability to express oneself or understand someone who is talking
Darkening or loss of vision from one eye only
Inexplicable feeling of dizziness skidding/falling
Severe headache.

The sudden appearance of even just one of these conditions (but they are often concomitant) should raise alarm and prompt you to call 118 immediately. Especially in presence of previous clinical conditions (even chronic) that can favor the onset of a stroke: in particular cardiovascular diseases, blood pressure changes, diabetes mellitus.

It should be remembered, however, that the first real weapon of prevention is, as for many other diseases, a correct lifestyle: a healthy diet, based on fruit, vegetables, legumes, cereals, olive oil and with a low intake of fats. animals, no or little alcohol, no smoking, regular physical activity. It will be enough to make these small changes and you will be able to prevent various diseases and not just stroke, by keeping your health under control.

