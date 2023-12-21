Starfield space explorer has been played for an average of 40 hours – Sina Hong Kong

Bethesda’s Starfield Reaches 13 Million Players and Announces Year-End Update

In a recent “Year-End Update” from Bethesda, it was revealed that their highly anticipated game, Starfield, has reached over 13 million digital space explorers since its launch less than three weeks ago. This marks a significant increase from the previously reported 12 million players.

The update also included interesting data about the players’ journey in the stars. According to a new infographic, the average Starfield player has already invested 40 hours into the game. Additionally, it was revealed that the most dangerous life form in the game is the Ashtar, and players have been appreciating the power of Sense Star Stuff and enjoying Battlemeal Multipacks.

Bethesda has also announced plans for regular updates, starting in February, occurring approximately every six weeks. These updates will include quality-of-life improvements, as well as content and feature updates to keep players engaged.

Furthermore, the development team at Bethesda is hard at work on “Shattered Space,” their first major expansion set to be released next year. This expansion will come with new story content, new locations, new gear, and more.

The news of Starfield’s success and future updates has been well-received by the gaming community, and players are eagerly anticipating the upcoming expansion.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

