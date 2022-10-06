AI-powered post-production is easier! Adobe Lightroom Classic Version 11.4 Main New Features Retouching Demonstration

Adobe released a version 11.4 update for Lightroom Classic in June, which added three major new features, including the ability to quickly adjust the intensity of preset sets, and the addition of two new Adaptive Sky and Body presets. Sets, and new features such as applying in batch editing and quick reversal of masks. Below, the editorial department will demonstrate with examples so that readers can better understand the magic of the new and new functions.
Quickly adjust the intensity of preset sets
In the “Edit” interface of Lightroom Classic, at the top of the “Presets” panel on the left side of the window, you can find a new “Total Presets” function. Through the slider of this function, players can easily adjust the applied presets. The strength of the preset set strengthens the player’s control over the editing work. And this function is not only applicable to the built-in presets, but also the newly created or imported presets can be applied.
Applying body and sky masks in batch editing
Updated to version 11.4 of Lightroom Classic, in the “Preset Sets” panel, you can find two new preset sets, “Adaptive: Sky” and “Adaptive: Body”, which can be done with the help of AI Quickly apply presets to the sky or subject of your frame; in addition, batch apply Select Subject and Select Sky masks to multiple photos with a single tap.
Quickly reverse the mask
Many times, we need to cover some areas that are not so good to choose a mask to make more detailed adjustments. Now, we must use the “brush” tool to slowly paint, and then pass through the edge part. The “Erase” function carefully corrects the range of the mask; now, with the new “Invert Mask” function, choosing a complex range mask is quite easy and pleasant.