The Asian Cup will use semi-automatic offside recognition technology throughout the entire event – Sports – China Engineering Network

The upcoming Asian Cup in Qatar is set to make history with the introduction of semi-automatic offside identification technology (SAOT system) in all matches. This move aims to enhance the accuracy of referee decisions and uphold the integrity of the game.

The announcement was made by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), with President Salman expressing confidence in the capabilities of the referees and emphasizing the importance of maintaining high standards in enforcement. The implementation of the SAOT system in the Asian Cup is viewed as a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to elevate referee performance.

The SAOT system, which was widely utilized in last year’s World Cup in Qatar, comprises 12 specialized cameras designed to track the precise positioning of the ball and players on the field. When a player deemed to be offside makes contact with the ball, the system will immediately alert the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). The offside line, generated automatically by VAR using the technology, can then be promptly assessed. Following VAR’s determination, the referee will be notified to make the final decision.

The introduction of semi-automatic offside recognition technology is expected to contribute to a fairer and more transparent adjudication process, ultimately benefiting the overall quality of the matches in the Asian Cup. As the tournament approaches, the AFC’s initiative to embrace technological advancements underscores the organization’s commitment to upholding the highest standards in football officiating.

