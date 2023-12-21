The Three Brigades: Non-Fiction Literature Ignites Film Market Bonanza

“The Three Brigades” Sets Non-Fiction Literature Trend in Film Market

Tianjin Daily reporter Zhang Gang

In just 6 days of release, the movie “The Three Brigades” has already raked in nearly 300 million yuan at the box office and earned a commendable online rating of 7.9. The success of the film has ignited the Lunar New Year holiday and stimulated discussions among netizens. While some attribute the film’s success to the stellar performances of actors Zhang Yi and Li Chen, others believe that producer Chen Sicheng holds the “Midas touch” behind the scenes. However, the film’s overall positive reception can also be credited to its exploration of non-fiction literature, which has effectively immersed audiences in its compelling narrative.

Adapted from the non-fiction novel “Please tell the Director, the mission of the Third Brigade has been completed,” the movie follows the story of Cheng Bing, the captain of the Criminal Investigation Brigade, who tragically dies while handling a case and is subsequently sentenced to jail. Upon release, he embarks on a mission to catch another fugitive as a civilian. The gripping and dramatic storyline provided ample material for adaptation into a movie, with the biggest challenge lying in portraying Cheng Bing’s motivations and determination.

Actor Zhang Yi’s exceptional performance and Chen Sicheng’s keen eye for selecting material have been key to the success of the film. “The Three Brigades” is just one of many recent films that have discovered the value of non-fiction literature, with “Dear” and “Heroes of Fire” also finding resonance with audiences. By tapping into real human experiences, non-fiction literature provides the film with dramatic tension and a sense of realism, drawing the audience into its world and characters.

The widespread appeal of non-fiction literature has led to several works being adapted into films, offering diverse and intriguing narratives. From the story of a uremic patient and a leukemia patient signing a marriage agreement in “Let’s Shake the Sun Together” to the tale of a programmer and a mental patient in a mental rehabilitation hospital in “Escape from Youth,” non-fiction literature has become a rich mine for filmmakers to explore and deliver powerful and surprising stories to audiences.

As non-fiction literature continues to gain traction in the film market, it is expected to bring forth a new trend in storytelling, offering authentic and captivating narratives that resonate with audiences in unique and engaging ways.

