Student found dead in the bathroom in Macerata, the body discovered by the roommate

A 24-year-old student was found dead in her apartment in Macerata. The young woman’s body was in the bathroom of the house: the roommate found it.

Tragedy in the afternoon a Macerata where a 24 year old college student it was found dead in the apartment of via Severini where he lived. It was hers who raised the alarm room mate. According to the very first reconstructions, the girl would have been found died in the bathroom.

The alarm was raised today when the girl’s roommate returned home and found her partner lying on the bathroom floor. The 118 rescuers immediately rushed to the scene together with the carabinieri of the Macerata company. Unfortunately for the 24-year-old it was not possible to do anything other than ascertain her death.

The operational nucleus of the carabinieri was present at the scene of the event and carried out the findings useful for the investigations of the case. Based on the first findings, no signs of violence were found on the girl’s body. Every hypothesis is currently being examined by the investigators who are investigating the cause of her death.

