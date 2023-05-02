Yang Xiaoping, the queen of a generation of songs, passed away!Teresa Teng and Fei Yuqing sang the hit “Wine and Coffee”_Yang Qinghuang_Years_Sister- Sohu

3
- Yang Xiaoping, the queen of a generation of songs, passed away!Teresa Teng and Fei Yuqing sang the popular “Wine and Coffee”_Yang Qinghuang_Years_Sister sohu
- Senior singer Yang Xiaoping passed away at the age of 79 Lianhe Zaobao
- Taiwan’s veteran singer Yang Xiaoping died at the age of 79 | Entertainment Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- Taiwan’s famous “nasal singer” Yang Xiaoping passed away! 8world
- “The Queen of the Far East” Yang Xiaoping passed away at the age of 79- Entertainment- Instant Entertainment| 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- View full coverage on Google News