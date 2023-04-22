Study: Corona burdens under 30-year-olds, inflation affects older people / pandemic is having an impact …

Pronova BKK

The corona pandemic continues to have the greatest impact on the mental health of Germans. 97 percent of psychiatrists and psychotherapists report this. Families and 18 to 30 year olds are particularly affected. However, according to 82 percent, inflation and the increased cost of living also put a strain on the psyche of German citizens. These are the results of the study “Mental Health in Crisis” by Pronova BKK, for which a total of 150 psychiatrists and psychotherapists were surveyed in January and February 2023.

According to 38 percent of the experts, inflation and the burdens due to increased living costs tend to affect 30 to 49 year olds, while only nine percent say it applies to 18 to 30 year olds. Men also suffer more from inflation and higher prices (41 percent). Although inflation is currently having the greatest impact on women’s psyche (36 percent), they are suffering more than men from the pandemic and the Ukraine war.

77 percent of the specialists and therapists surveyed see the Ukraine war as a trigger for psychological problems in people. Only the climate crisis, with 32 percent of the experts, has little influence on people’s mental lives. However, there is one exception: the 18 to 30 year olds. 23 percent state that this age group is tormented by concerns about the climate. Only six percent of those surveyed see children and young people as affected, and nobody associates the mental health problems of the 50+ generation with the climate crisis. On the other hand, psychological problems in people over 50 are more likely to be triggered by the war in Ukraine than in younger people – 15 percent of the experts say this, for those under 30 only three percent.

Young adults particularly affected by psychological disorders

Different groups of patients are affected to different degrees by the crises: 18 to 30-year-olds not only suffer more than average from the climate crisis, they are also particularly badly affected by mental health problems. 80 percent of psychiatrists and psychotherapists confirm that the symptoms in this age group have increased due to the corona pandemic and subsequent crises. 74 percent say that of the 30 to 49 year olds, 63 of the over 50 year olds and 41 percent of children.

Of all age groups, the Corona crisis is also particularly affecting young adults under the age of 30. 44 percent of respondents say so. The second most common sufferers are children and young people (31 percent), less frequently (23 percent) those over 50 years of age.

The consequences of the crisis are particularly noticeable for families

The pandemic and subsequent crises have had a particularly strong impact on the mental health of families. 87 percent of psychiatrists and psychotherapists confirm this. In the case of married couples without children, 58 percent and thus 29 percentage points less assume mental problems as a result of the crises.

“Lockdowns, working from home and homeschooling have often overstrained the nerves in families. Although the pandemic is almost over, the after-effects remain,” says Dr. medical Sabine Köhler, specialist in psychiatry and psychotherapy. “For existing patients, the corona crisis has increased many symptoms – above all, excessive demands in family life and in raising children, but also fears.” 95 percent of those surveyed say that patients who were in treatment before 2020 have since suffered more from mental problems as a result of being overwhelmed. Anxiety (93 percent), exhaustion (92 percent) and family problems (90 percent) have also increased among them. For 91 percent of those surveyed, new patients came to the practice or clinic with excessive demands in family life or family problems.

Family problems such as relationship problems, marital crises or even domestic violence reached their peak in the second Corona year of 2021: 75 percent of psychiatrists and psychotherapists said so – in 2020 and 2022 it was just over 50 percent. 63 percent also diagnosed irritability, anger and anger more frequently in the second year of the corona virus.

About the study

For the study “Mental Health in Crisis”, 150 people nationwide were interviewed online in January and February 2023, including 50 hospital psychiatrists, 50 psychiatrists in private practice and 50 psychotherapists.

About Pronova BKK

Health insurance feels easy with the Pronova BKK. Whether analogue or digital – 645,000 policyholders and over 86,000 corporate customers can count on the excellent service and commitment of the 1,500 employees. As a company health insurance fund, it has been helping to shape the healthcare system of tomorrow for over 200 years. In addition to simple, fast and clear processes, Pronova BKK focuses on sustainable management. It was the first statutory health insurance company to be certified by the TÜV.

